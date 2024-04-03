Cain, James Omar



Age 92, a lifelong resident of Millville, Ohio passed away on March 30, 2024 at Kettering Hospital in Hamilton. He was born on August 28, 1931, in Hamilton, the son of Omar and Nata (Loman) Cain. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1949 and on March 25, 1950 he married Norma Harrison at Tuley Avenue Church of the Nazarene. James was employed as a Tool and Die Maker at Fisher Body for 37 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Butler County Sportsman's Club, Millville Avenue Church of the Nazarene, Benjamin Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM and Washington Lodge #17 F&AM. He is survived by his daughter Regina Cain; three grandsons, Pete (Erin) Fernandez, Ryan (Julie) Fernandez and Sam Fernandez; one great grandson, Reggie; his sister-in-law, Laverne Cain; and many other loving friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Cain; his parents; one brother, Raymond Cain and his dear friend, Helen Sexton. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 P.M. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



