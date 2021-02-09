X

CAIN, Tammy

CAIN, Tammy Jo

Tammy Jo Cain, age 60, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born

September 6, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Paul D. and Virginia A. (Kuhn)

Jennings.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Virginia; her sister:

Susan A. Jennings; her significant other: Mark Morrissey; and their beautiful cat: Angel; as well as numerous friends.

A service celebrating her life will be held 11AM Wednesday, February 10th, at the McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N.

Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. The family will host friends from 10:30 AM Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19

pandemic, masks and social distancing will be observed. The family appreciates the support offered remotely by those

unable to attend. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

