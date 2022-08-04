CALDERON, John J. Jr.



Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. John worked in the Civil Service at WPAFB and was an U.S. Air Force Veteran from 1956-1960. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Antioch Shrine, Scottish Rite Valley of San Antonio, Grand Lodge of Texas #8, Milton Athletic Club, National Defense Transportation Association, AmVets Post #99, American Legion Post #286 and Crystal Lakes Moose Lodge #2464. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sylvia A.; son, John J. III; and parents, John Sr. and Hortensia. He is survived by his son, Mark A. Calderon and his partner, Michael Dunker of Brookville; sisters, Martha Garza, Theresa Astran, Linda Martinez, DeDe Flores; brothers, Eddie and Charlie Calderon; grandchildren, Brian and Matthew Calderon; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. The church will be live streaming the Mass at DaytonXII.org. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

