CALDWELL, Johnnie L., Jr.



Johnnie L. Caldwell, Jr., age 69, departed this life March 23, 2024 . He is survived by his daughter, Latisha; grandchildren, Treavion, Deven, Dorion, Aluntae, Timothy and Christian; sisters, Alberta and Dorothy; nephew, Steve; niece, Samantha; significant other, Mella; and a host of other dear friends and relatives. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.



