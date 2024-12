Calhoun, Terry L



Terry L. Calhoun, age 95 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 15, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton. Terry was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, and retiree of The United States Postal Service. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2024 at 12 noon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 5370 Dayton Liberty Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.



