Dennis R. Call



Dennis R. Call, age 80, passed away on July 7, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on February 18, 1945, in the United States, Dennis lived a full and spirited life marked by service, humor, and simple joys.



A proud veteran, Dennis served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. His time in the military was a defining chapter of his life, reflecting his dedication and strength of character.



Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda (Litteral) Call; his parents, Elwood and Flora Call; his brother, Donald Call; and his sister, Sharon Fourman. He is survived by his son Benton Call and daughter-in-law Peggy Call. Also mourning his passing are his sisters-in-law and their spouses: Marion Kay (Jack) Oberleitner, Joyce (Greg) Burton, and Janice Evans.



Known for his warm smile and quick wit, Dennis had a gift for bringing laughter to those around him. Whether sharing a joke or catching up over a meal at Roosters with friends or family, he cherished these moments of connection.



Dennis found joy in simple pleasures. He loved flying remote-controlled airplanes-a hobby that combined precision with playfulness-and spent many peaceful hours watching NASCAR races. One of his favorite pastimes was feeding squirrels from the comfort of his patio, finding delight in their antics.



Dennis made the selfless decision to donate his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of life will be held at a later date followed by interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield.



