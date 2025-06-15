Callihan, Rebecca

Callihan (Smith), Rebecca "Becky"



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Rebecca Callihan, who left this world on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the age of 61. A lifelong resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, and a member of the Class of 1982, Rebecca lived a life full of compassion, warmth, and service to others.Rebecca devoted over 20 years of her life to caring for the elderly, both in nursing homes and as a home health aide. Her gentle hands and kind heart brought comfort and dignity to so many.



She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Callihan; her children Robert Lucas(Kim), Ryan Lucas and Sarah Lucas(Justin); and her brother Johnny Smith. Along with many family and friends whom she loved so dearly. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Duell and Charlene Smith, and her eldest brother, Danny Smith.



Rebecca will be remembered most for her boundless kindness and generosity. She gave freely of her time and her heart, always willing to help anyone in need without a second thought.A celebration of Rebecca's life will be held at a later date, to be announced.She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.



