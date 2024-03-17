Callison, Ronald Gene



Ronald Gene Callison, 90, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2024. Son of William and Rose (Seigfried) Callison. Survived by his loving wife Shirley of 71 years. Daughters Pam (Dick) Miller, Carla (Alan) Mussetter, Brenda (Keith) Greenwell and Lori (Brian) Bowers. 15 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and brother Bill (Judi) Callison. Preceded in death by sons Keith and Tim, sister Janice McKeever. Ron retired from Speco after 40 years of service. He dedicated his life to his wife and children. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Littleton & Rue is serving the family,



