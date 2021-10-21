CAMERON, David J. "DJ"



Age 62, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, October 8, 2021. Born in New Brunswick, David grew up in South Bound Brook before moving Georgia and eventually settling in Ohio. DJ had a passion for basketball, scored 1000 points in high school and went on to coach at the collegiate level before becoming a physical education teacher. He was a huge fan of Elvis and loved his music. David received his Bachelor's Degree from Mount Union University and his Master's Degree from Bowling Green University. DJ was a father, son, brother, friend, and much more. He will be missed by those that knew him.



David is survived by his parents Helen and John Cameron, his daughter Kristen Cameron, his sister Joan Sebring, his uncle Walter Sudnkovich and many other family members, friends and neighbors.



Funeral services will be Saturday, 11:30 am at the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave South River with a mass at 12 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in South River, a burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in South River.



Calling hours at the funeral home will be Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am. Please note that masks are required in the



funeral home, regardless of vaccination status. Thank you for your cooperation. Completed arrangements and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting



www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com