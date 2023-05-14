X

Cameron, Gerald

Obituaries
Cameron, Gerald Lewis

Gerald Lewis Cameron, 87, of Springfield, passed away May 7, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 25, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Lavern and Audrey (Rice) Cameron and was raised by his step mother Anna (Curl) Cameron. Mr. Cameron was employed as a general contractor and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a graduate of South High School. Gerald is survived by one son and daughter in law; Thomas and Kay Cameron, one grandson; Jason Cameron, three great grandchildren; Jason Michael Cameron, Keira Cameron and Jordan Cameron, one great great grandson; Jason Michael Cameron II, one brother; Larry Cameron and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Frances Cameron, a brother; Bill Cameron and his parents. At Mr. Cameron's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

