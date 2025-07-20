Cameron, James



James Cameron, age 86, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Saturday, July 5, 2025. Funeral service 11:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



