Campbell, Betty

Betty L. Campbell, age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at Huntington Court on Saturday, July 27, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 20, 1930 the daughter of William R. and Gladys (Clark) Rich. Betty was employed as a nurse for Fort Hamilton Hospital and then for various doctors in the area, retiring after forty years. She was a very active member of the Princeton Pike Church of God. Betty is survived by two children, Marilyn (Michael) Dickerson of Hamilton, and Mark Browning of Cedar Creek, Texas; three grandchildren, Robin (Terry) Gould of Sevierville, Tennessee, Christopher Browning and Sarah Dickerson, both of Hamilton; three siblings, Bonnie Cosby of Middletown, Sonny Brent, and Glenda Brent, both of Kelso, Washington; and many devoted nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Campbell, Jr.; her son, Ronald Browning; her parents; three siblings, Robert and William Rich and Jean Catron. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Fred Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Princeton Pike Church of God.



