CAMPBELL, Dale E. Dale E. Campbell, age 81, of Hamilton, passed away on October 10, 2020. Dale was born at Fort Hamilton Hospital to Aaron and Dora Campbell. Dale attended Hamilton High School and liked to tell people about being in the marching band playing the trombone. On April 15, 1961, he married Martha Endress. He is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Kathleen Campbell, son Andrew (Sarah) Campbell, two beloved grandchildren Blakely Campbell and Easton Campbell, sister Ellen Campbell and brother Roger Campbell. He also had many family and friends he loved. He worked at Pease Industries for many years. He enjoyed conversing with people, having projects around the house, spending time outdoors and music. He was a longtime member of the West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamilton, Ohio. He firmly believed in the hope given in the Bible stated at Acts 24:15 "I have hope toward God....there is going to be a resurrection". This will be in a world under the Kingdom God's son Jesus taught us to pray for where, as Revelation 21:4 states, "And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will be mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." The family express a heartfelt Thank you to those at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Berkeley Square and Hospice of Cincinnati that helped take care of him in his last weeks. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at JW.org and/or Hospice of Greater Cincinnati. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family in arrangements. www.browndawsonflick.com.

