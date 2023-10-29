Campbell, James Eugene "Jim"



James E. Campbell (Jim), of Fairborn, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Hospice Unit of the Dayton VA.



He was born on September 26, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of James and Drucilla (Smith) Campbell. Jim enjoyed traveling and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was an avid reader, eager to learn about God's great nature and beauty of the outdoors, where he was often found, gardening, weeding, planting, nurturing and literally creating beautiful landscapes. Jim was almost always in attendance at family gatherings and celebrations, as he was never far away from them.



He is survived by his sister, Sarah A. (Shanti) Shah of Piqua, OH; niece, Chandi Shah, nephew, Dev (Sarah M.) Shah and eight loving great-nieces and great-nephews of Centerville, OH, whom he adored. Also surviving is his best friend, Terry Huber of West Chester, OH.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Maurice Campbell, and his sister, Drucilla (Katie) Dossett (Clarence).



There will be a military honors service at Dayton National Cemetery on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1:00 PM.



