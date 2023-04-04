Campbell, Joseph

X

Joseph Campbell, age 94 of Huber Heights, passed away March 31, 2023. Family will receive guests from 2-3 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at New Beginnings Church (6649 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. A visitation from 11 AM-12 PM will be held on Saturday, April 8 at Watts Funeral Home (650 N. KY-15, Jackson, KY 41339) where a funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Joseph will be laid to rest in Jackson Cemetery. To share a memory of Joseph or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com and www.wattsfuneralhomekentucky.com

