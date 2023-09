Campbell, Kristy



Age 61, of Xenia, OH, passed away September 9, 2023. Visitation is September 14, 2023 from 4pm to 6pm with a service at 6 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com