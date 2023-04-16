Campbell, Mark R.



Mark Robert Campbell, age 44, was taken too soon from the life he loved on Earth on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in West Carrollton, Ohio as a result of a tragic car accident. Mark was born in Xenia on October 21, 1978. He was preceded in death by his mother: Patty Jo (Liming) Dershem and father: Robert Campbell.



There are not enough words to describe who Mark Campbell was and express what he meant to so many. He was a loving and devoted husband to Lynzy (Lacure) whom he married September 1, 2012; amazing and doting father to Rhett and Reid; loving brother to Holly (Jeromy) Smith; and adoring uncle to Lola and Wyatt Smith, Logan, Camron, Kierstyn, Hannah, Kaden and Kiah Lacure, and great niece Glory Lacure. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, step-father: Rick Dershem; step-sisters: Danielle (Garry) Weaver and Jodi (Tony) Feuer; in-laws: Paul Lacure and Shelley Lacure; brothers-in-law: Jason (Jenny) Lacure and Jerett (Kendra) Lacure; as well as many extended family members and too many friends to mention.



Mark was currently working as the rental manager for Bobcat of Dayton. He was dearly loved by both his co-workers and customers. Mark graduated from Greenview High School. Together with his wife, sister and brother-in-law, he proudly owned and farmed Campbell & Andrews Farms LLC. He loved farming and was looking forward of working the land with his boys like his father and grandfather before him. He was also a Ross Twp. Trustee, always trying to better the area around him for his family, friends and his community. Mark was kind and generous, always willing to go the extra mile to help. He was a hard worker with a funny personality, and uncanny ability to jump into song at any moment or spit out an impersonation or joke to make you laugh. Mark loved to be outside, anything sports and being with his family and friends.



Services to celebrate his life will be held 11 AM Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Jamestown United Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown. Visitation will be held 4-7 PM Wednesday evening at the church. Burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery.



Mark's family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming outpour of love and support during this devastating time. The community has been so generous and gracious to our family and there aren't enough thank yous and appreciation that we can give to you all. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark's name to Greene County Agricultural Society.



Services entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

