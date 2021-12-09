CAMPBELL, Robert Mark



Age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mark owned and operated Woodstream Midwest Sales and was a member of the Salem Church of God. Mark enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, their children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Joy (Delph) Campbell, children: Aaron Campbell, David (Shannon) Campbell, April (Dan Sabol) Campbell, Jenna (Eric) Schroeder, Christine



Campbell, grandchildren: Boede, Dillon, Emma, Megan, Colin, Paul, Mai Ly, Atticus, Locke, Lily, Ben, Gabe, Rosie, Alec, sister: Linda (John) Wambo, brother: John (Rhonda) Campbell, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Francis (Cail) Campbell. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. Online condolences may be made to the family at



