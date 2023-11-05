Campbell, Samuel Paul



Campbell, Samuel "Paul," age 92, of Moody, AL passed away October 30, 2023. He was born March 3, 1931, in Indianapolis, IN to Samuel J. and Hazel (Brown) Campbell. Paul graduated from Warren Central High School in 1949, attended Butler University, and served six years in the Naval Reserve. At a church picnic in 1952, he met the love of his life, Peggy Howard, and they married in February 1953. He moved his wife and two young daughters to Middletown, OH in 1956 and began working at Armco (AK) Steel as a clerk in the time office. He designed and built a home in Monroe in 1961, which he owned for 60 years, and welcomed two more daughters. In 1966, he transferred to the engineering department and was an indexer until he retired in 1994.



Paul was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Middletown, where he developed a passion for singing while in the choir. He also sang in the Miami University Middletown (MUM) Campus Community Chorale for many years, and toured Europe with them in 1984. In his twilight years, he enjoyed singing his favorite songs while sitting on the front porch and waving to any passersby.



In addition to singing, Paul loved waltzing, traveling, and spending time with his growing family. He was the ultimate girl dad. He gave lots of "gorilla hugs," took oodles of pictures, went on many shopping trips (without complaining), sold hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and ate a lot of them too (particularly Trefoils). He was always thrilled to see his children and grandchildren perform in recitals, concerts, parades, and sporting events. He especially enjoyed watching his four daughters (and one grandson) perform in the Lemon-Monroe High School Marching Band.



He was all-American. He loved God, his country, baseball (especially the Reds), and apple pie with ice cream, of course! In his younger years, he was a southpaw baseball pitcher and later played softball on the Armco Triangles team. He loved life, never met a stranger, lived in the moment, and exuded happiness. He will be remembered for his jolly laugh, silly antics, sparkling blue eyes, and huge smile that lit up the room.



He is survived by his children Paula (Rob) Saylor of Tazewell, TN, Pamela Small of Downingtown, PA, Patsy (Rick) Gividen of Moody, AL, Pennie Fisher of Monroe, OH; grandchildren Josh Kuth, Bryon Kuth, Emily Kirby, Nathan Small, Leslie Small (Kneupper), Jacob Gividen, Evan Fisher, Alex Fisher, Alexa Fisher; great-grandchildren Caleb Kuth, Simon Kuth, Camille Kuth, Jonathan Kirby, Kalyssa Kirby, Kassidy Kirby, Claudia Small, Vienna Small, Iris Kneupper, Celeste Kneupper; sister Ruth Sharp; half-sister-in-law Ina Flynn.



He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 64 years, Peggy (Howard) Campbell; brother John Campbell; brothers-in-law Gerald "Jerry" Howard, Danny Joe Howard; son-in-law Mark Small.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 11 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am with Rev. Jeff Wilder officiating. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or Dementia Society of America. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





