Campbell, William L. "Bill"



William "Bill" Ledyard Campbell, age 75 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 16, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. Bill was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, went to school as a boarder at St. George's School in Newport, Rhode Island, and graduated from Lake Forest College in northern Illinois. He was a lover of nature, classical music, trains, and a history buff. He worked in the summers as a counselor at the Grosse Pointe Club and at Keewaydin canoe camp in north central Ontario, Canada, as a farm worker on a kibbutz Ein Harod Meuhad in Israel, in sales at major department stores in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Seattle. Bill loved traveling in the USA, Europe and East Africa. He enjoyed acting in college and community theater in Marquette, Michigan and the Seattle area. He sang with the Madrigal Singers at Lake Forest College, in the Grant Park Chorus, the North Shore Choral Society and the Old Town Renaissance Society in Chicago. Bill was an active member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Choir in Oakwood. Bill held various board positions and traveled with the Oakwood Sister City Association. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, three brothers Harry (Brittany), Tom (Kathy), and Sherman (Barbara), a step daughter Emily (Chris) Pioske and step grandchildren, Bradley and Carolyn Pioske. In lieu of flowers donations should go to SICSA or Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 West Dixon Ave in Oakwood. Visitation with family and friends to follow.



