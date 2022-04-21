CANNON, Dorothy

CANNON (Deblin), Dorothy E.



Dorothy E. Cannon (Deblin), of Columbus, and formerly of Grove City, passed away April 16, 2022.



Dorothy was born on March 17th, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, to Otto and Anna (Koknat) Deblin, and was one of five siblings. She graduated high school in Dayton and then worked as a switchboard operator at the telephone company. She married Lloyd Cannon in 1947 and she became a stay-at-home mom raising children Sharon (Donald) Zimmer, Debbie (Eric) Freece, and Rev. Paul (Holly) Cannon, all who survive. Her husband's career took them from Dayton to Hamilton, Ohio, and finally to Grove City in 1959 to a house on Evans Drive that she would call home for 58 years. When the children were older Dorothy re-entered the work force working for Southwestern City Schools until her retirement.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by her two brothers and two sisters. Survivors in addition to the children include seven grandchildren: Andrea (Randy) Proctor Davis, Melissa Pfau, Jeffrey Zimmer, John (Marlena) Cannon, Ian Freece, Beth (Kenny) Lantrip, Katelyn Freece, and great-grandchildren Corey Proctor and Connor Lantrip; and several nieces and nephews.



She was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City where she served for many years on the church



reception committee and was a member of the Martha Circle. In her retired years she was an active volunteer for LifeCare Alliance, Meals on Wheels receiving their 25-year volunteer pin. She also greatly enjoyed participating in activities and trips at the Grove City Evans Senior Center. She moved to the Wesley Glen retirement center in Columbus in 2017.



Visitation will be held Friday from 5-7 pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. A Graveside service and interment will be held Saturday, 11:00 am at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LifeCare Alliance, Meals on Wheels, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, OH 43223.



