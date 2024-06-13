Canonaco, Albert "Al"



Canonaco, Albert "Al", age 86, passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, at Kettering Medical Center with his children by his side.



He was born October 12, 1937, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania to Pietro and Laura (Cappello) Canonaco and grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.



Al honorably served in the US Naval Reserves from 1955 - 1962.



After graduating from Pennsylvania State University in 1959 with a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering, Al began a 35-year career working for the US Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base on a wide variety of missile and aircraft programs. During this time, Al also earned a Master's degree in Industrial Management from Central Michigan University and spent an additional year of studies at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington DC. Following retirement, he was a consultant with Innovative Technologies Corporation.



Al was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed live theatre and classic movies. He was a jazz and classical music enthusiast. He loved the outdoors particularly bird watching, biking, and walking the beach near his second home in Florida.



He is survived by his children Katherine Thornburg (Hugh), Anthony Canonaco (Sheila), Laurie Rudins (Andy), and Alicia Johnson (Bryan). He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren: Taylor and Jordan Thornburg, Colin, Brandon, Sean and Dylan Canonaco, Alex and Katie Rudins, Lindsey, Chase and Lauren Johnson.



He was preceded in death by his parents Pietro and Laura, sister Gilda, and brother Rudy.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday June 17, 2024, at the Woodland Cemetery Tiffany Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am with Fr. Brian Phelps, Presider. Memorial contributions may be made in Al's memory to the US Air Force Museum Foundation or Discover Classical - Dayton Public Radio. To share a memory of Al or leave his family a special message, please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



