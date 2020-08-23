CANTRELL, Robert I. Age 82, of Jefferson Township, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Bishop Anthony P. Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

