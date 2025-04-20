Capehart, Jack David



Jack David Capehart (Jack to some David to others) age 87 passed away at Sycamore Hospital April 13, 2025. Born March 25, 1938 to Jack Graham and Helen Lucille (Maring) Capehart in Huntington, West Virginia. He attended CK High School and Marshall University. He worked for 35 years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an Engineer and Mathematician.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years Loweta Maxine (Swanson) Capehart who he met in the third grade, dated through High School and married on May 26, 1961. He is also survived by their three children Tracy Michele Hausfeld and her husband David of Raliegh, NC. Timothy David Capehart and his husband Trent Stephenson of Moraine, OH and Kelly Frances Hewitt and her husband James of Carlisle, OH. He is also survived by his beloved five grandchildren and their spouses Ashley Scott and Dustin, Joshua Hewitt and Katelyn, Courtney Swinkles and Roel, Graham Hausfeld and Chaney, and Jake Hewitt and Hope. And beautiful four great-grand children Haley and Harper Scott and Delsen and Jensen Hewitt.



Jack helped to found the Dayton Microcomputer Association and had his own software company, Capehart Data Services, with one of his best friends Lou Zaytoun. Everyone who knew him knew to expect a joke (sometimes off-color) or an explanation of a complex physics problem (only he and Richard Feynman or Albert Einstein would understand) at each meeting. He was always the brightest and funniest man in the room, but he would never claim that title himself. And if it was broken he could fix it. Big heart and big mind, the best example of a man, husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather any family could hope for.



The family will hold a celebration of life at CI Beaver Hall 3696 Highmont st. Beavercreek Ohio on Saturday May 10th from 2:00 to 6:00.



"My heart has joined the thousand, for my friend stopped running today." --Richard Adams "Watership Down" (One of Jack's many favorite books)



