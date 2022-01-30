CAPPEL, Constance



On September 20, 2019, Constance Cappel, author and educator, died at rest in Berlin, VT. She was born on June 22, 1936, in Dayton, to Mary Louise Henry Cappel and Adam Denison Cappel. She was the granddaughter of Daisy Denison Cappel and William Frederick Cappel, former president of



Cappel-MacDonald Company.



Connie received a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College in 1959, and an M.A. from Columbia University in 1961. She obtained her Ph.D in 1991 from Union Institute and University. She



married Raymond A. Montgomery, Jr. in 1962 (div. 1980) and had two sons: Raymond (Ramsey) A. Montgomery, III and



Anson Cappel Montgomery. In 1966 they moved to Waitsfield, VT, where they started the Waitsfield Summer School and



Vermont Crossroads Press.



Connie joined the Peace Corps as a business advisor in Lodz, Poland, and Kazakhstan from 1994-1998. She authored several books throughout her career including Hemingway in



Michigan, Sweetgrass and Smoke, and A Stairwell in Lodz.



She enjoyed her final years in Harbor Springs, MI, Tivoli, NY, and Central, VT, near her son and his family. She is succeeded by her son, Anson Montgomery, his wife, Rebecca



Montgomery, and her two granddaughters, Avery and Lila Montgomery of Warren, VT.

