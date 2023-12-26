Carico, Stanley Orville



Stanley Orville Carico, passed away peacefully and received his promised reward with his Lord and Master on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, in Port St. Joe, Florida. A native of Dayton, Ohio he was born on December 31, 1943. Mr. Carico was a proud combat veteran of the United States Army serving gallantly in the Republic of Vietnam 1967-1968. Stanley was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars/American Legion John C Gainous Post 10069 and a lifetime member of the American Historical Truck Society. Stan was a man of great faith and he was a bright light to friend and stranger alike.Though originally from Ohio, he spent over twenty years in on the Gulf Coast of Florida in the Mexico Beach/Port St. Joe area. Stan was an avid fan of the University of Dayton Men's basketball, Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He always was an aficionado of fine maduro cigars and enjoyed a puro when in leisure and play. His absence here is without equal; his attributes were many a father, husband, brother, soldier, patriot and great American; Stanley reminds us of when Sir Winston Churchill opined "Where do we find men like this?"



Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cora as well as his sisters Joyce and Judy.



He is survived by his wife Donna and his two sons, Chad and Troy as well as their wives Jennifer and Robin of Dothan and Montgomery, Alabama respectively; Siblings Tom, Janet and Ruth Ann of Eaton, Ohio; Grand daughter Presley Carico of Panama City Beach, Florida; Special Brother in law Darrell/Pam Cole of Panama City Beach, Florida; Brother in law Donald Eugene/Cheryl Cole of St. Joe Beach, Florida; Special Friends Jerry and Bobbi Blosser of Mexico Beach, Florida. Stan is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as many VFW/veteran friends.



Memorial Service will be held at the VFW/American Legion at a later date in Port St. Joe, Florida.



Arrangements are entrusted to the caring staff of Comforter Funeral Home in Port St. Joe, Florida.



