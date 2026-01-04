Carl Owens

Owens, Carl Edward



Carl Edward Owens, age 86 of South Charleston passed away on December 26 following several years of declining health. He was born on June 22, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Austin and Lula (Hillen) Owens. In the late 50's and early 60's he served in the USAF and the USAF Reserves. Carl's work life included time at Navistar and Cascade Corporation. Later until retirement he had his own business in which he installed wall coverings and did interior painting. Carl leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Kimberly (Ingling) Owens, his daughter, Rachel (Mike) Sidner, his grandson, Matt Sidner, and his sister, Joan (Lowell) Ross. He is also survived by special niece, Lora (Jack) Patteron as well as other nieces, nephews, cousin-in-laws, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce (Garvin) Owens and sisters; Donna Jean, Eileen, and Rita, as well as brothers; Austin, Fred, Charles, Donald, and Jim, as well as a niece, several nephews, and in-laws, Bob and Phyllis Ingling. Carl was an avid student of history, especially the Civil War and anything to do with Lincoln. He loved his trips to Gettysburg and in recent years loved westerns. He also loved eating out and having coffee. We are very thankful for the staff at All in Flavor who cared for Carl like family every time we walked in the cafe these past few years. Carl also had a deep love for God and a very generous spirit. We also want to show our deep appreciation for the special caring staff who became like family to us at Aventura at Oakwood Village and to the staff at Ohio's Hospice, especially Ora. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 5, 2026 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, officiated by Sue and Steve Thompson. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Charleston Fire and EMS, 222 W. Columbus Rd. South Charleston, OH 45368.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com