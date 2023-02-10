CARLISLE, Barbara Ann



Born August 14, 1932, Barbara Ann Chapman, passed this week in her sleep. She was 90 years old. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School in 1950. She married David Wilson, and the two of them had three children: Dale, Doug and Diane. Since the mid 1960s, Barbara and her family resided in Vandalia, Ohio. Barbara returned to school in her early 40s and is a graduate of Sinclair Community College - where she received her degree as a Medical Transcriptionist. After college, she accepted a job with a physicians' group in Centerville, Ohio: Dayton Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists. Barbara made many wonderful friends there, and she retired from DENTS some 20 years later.



Barbara grew up in the Lutheran Church and Rockway Lutheran Church has been her home for many years. She is also a former member of Beardshear United Methodist Church and Yale Avenue Christian Church. Barbara was remarkable in life for the concern and empathy that she had for others and for her unwavering commitment to reducing your burden and making you feel welcomed and loved. While she is welcomed with open arms in heaven, here she will be greatly missed. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Arlando and Helen Chapman; husband, David Wilson; sister, Lois Forrester; and children, Dale Wilson and Diane Wilson. Barbara is survived by her son, Douglas Wilson; grandchildren, Katy Wilson and Max Wilson; granddaughter, Michelle Hill, and Michelle's husband, Jim Hill; great-grandson, Austin Rayle; great-grandchildren, Peyton Hill and Cierra Hill; son-in-law, Jak Campbell; loved ones, Cheryl Salyer, Rhonda Brannigan, and Beth Kennett; and James Carlisle, ex-husband and friend. In lieu of flowers, please make a gracious gift to Hospice. They have been so very helpful.



There will be a visitation at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, from 10:30 am until 11:30 am with a service to celebrate her life beginning at 11:30 am. Service will be officiated by Pastor Bill Schwochow. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

