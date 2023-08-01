Carlson, Lawrence

Carlson, Jr., Lawrence W. "Larry"



Lawrence "Larry" W. Carlson, Jr, 82, of Bellefontaine, OH, formerly of Indian Lake, OH, passed away unexpectedly Friday night, July 28, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Room, Bellefontaine.



Lawrence was born on March 22, 1941, in Dayton, OH, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Grace Alcorn Carlson.



Larry married Kathleen Kiggins on April 24, 1965, in Dayton, OH and she survives along with their four children, Lawrence W. (Joni) Carlson, III of Mt. Gilead, OH, Christopher L. (Christy Helser) Carlson of Bellefontaine, Michael E. (Julie) Carlson of Anna, OH, and Kari (Chris) Overfield of Brooksville, KY, eight grandchildren, Jordan (Andrew) Carlson, Colby (Sydney) Carlson, Delaney (Danyon) Carlson, Zachary (Alexis) Carlson, Matthew (Emma) Overfield, Michael (Paul) Overfield, Kyle (Jessica) Overfield, and Kody (Xusca) Overfield, two great grandchildren, Lorelai and Lenora Overfield, seven siblings, Marge Fallen of Hazen Green, KY, Dorothy (Del) Prater, Tonya Booher, and Richard (Michelle) Carlson, all of Dayton, Floyd (Connie) Carlson, and Robert (Boni) Carlson, both of Indian Lake, and Marilyn Carlson, of Ft. Myers, FL, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends, John and Bob Acheson, and Gerald Purcell.



Larry was a 1960 graduate of Bethel High School near Tipp City, OH. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Larry owned and operated Logan Refrigeration for over 30 years retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH, and life member of Doyle R. Miller Amvet Post #39 and NRA. Larry was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing, hunting, and as a fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds. He was full of life and loved spending time with family and friends, especially being around his grandchildren.



Reverend Shawn Landenwitch will begin a memorial mass at 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 464 Madison Ave, Russells Point, OH with visiting one hour prior to mass.



Memorial contributions may be given in Larry's memorial to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



