CARMODY,



Michael Stephen



Age 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1940, in Middletown, OH, the son of the late Clarence and Susan (Jackson) Carmody.



Michael was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Sarah Ann on March 12, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Peggy Stanifer, a brother, Mark Carmody and a sister, Valerie Baker. Michael is survived by his son, Michael D. Carmody; his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Gregory Alexander; a sister, Monica Carpenter; four grandchildren, Erica Mang, Amirah Carmody, Peyton Carmody, Brandon (Allisa) Alexander and their son, Houston Michael Alexander. He retired from Delco after 35 years of service and was a member of Eastern Star Lodge #55, F.& A.M. and Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton.



Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, with Reverend Joe Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday.




