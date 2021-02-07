CARMOSINO,



Catherine A. "Kitty"



85, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 15, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Ward) Kerrigan. She was a longtime volunteer at Catholic Central, helping to organize Klutter Kloset, she was a longtime member of the booster board and was a recipient of the Green Blazer Award. She was also a CYO girls volleyball and basketball coach, past member of the Junior Service League and Altar Rosary Society.



Survivors include her husband, Joseph D. Carmosino, Jr.; four children and spouses, Marcus Carmosino, Catherine and John Considine, Anne and Scott Woodruff and Joseph and Millie Carmosino, III; six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Brian Brustuen, Allyson and Natalie Woodruff, Cloie and



Christopher Carmosino, and Nicholas Carmosino; one sister, Paula and George Slack; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Donald and Louise Kreitz and Myra Carmosino. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Suzanne Schindler, Janet Mantel, Patricia Funk and Michael Kerrigan; two brothers-in-law, Richard Carmosino and Bernard Carmosino; and a sister-in-law, Anna Marie Carmosino. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Teresa Church. The family would like to thank Mercy Home Health Care and Springfield Regional Intensive Care Unit for their kind and exceptional care. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

