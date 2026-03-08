Carol Watson

Watson (Rice), Carol Joy



Carol Joy Rice Watson passed away peacefully on February 24, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, one day shy of her 93rd birthday.



Carol was born on February 25, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Walter James Rice and Mabel Virginia Spitzfaden. She grew up in Ohio alongside her sisters, Virginia Jean and Emma Ellen Rice.



On June 10, 1955, at the age of 22, she married Ronald Eugene Watson of Wilmington, OH, in San Antonio, Texas. Together they built a life rooted in love, family, and the Air Force. Over the years, they grew their family to include sons Barry, Brian and Bruce, and daughter Michele.



Carol's life was forever changed on September 20, 1974, when her husband LTC Ronald Watson passed away in San Antonio at the age of 42. They had been married 19 years. Widowed at a young age, Carol faced the future with strength and determination, raising her four children and building a full and independent life.



She endured further heartbreak with the passing of her beloved son Bruce on December 8, 2011, in Windcrest, Texas, at the age of 49.



She was preceded in death by her father, Walter, her mother Mabel, and her sisters Virginia and Emma.



Carol is survived by her 3 remaining children; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild, along with the many friends she made over her long and well-lived life.



She leaves behind a legacy of resilience, independence, creativity, hospitality, and friendship. She lived 9 decades on her own terms - fully, socially, and with unmistakable spirit.



Carol will be interred alongside her loving husband during a private family service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.



