Carole Weber

Weber (Vaughn), Carole Ann



Age 84, of Fairborn, Ohio and of Rockledge, Florida, went to rest in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 2, 2025.



"Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:29-31



Born to Charles and Rachel Vaughn of Knoxville, TN on July 26, 1941, Carole was known as "Charlie" or "Choncie," nicknames given by her loving husband of 59 years and also "Mose" as her family in TN nicknamed her as a young child. She was also known lovingly as "Sis" by her three siblings. Carole was most importantly, in her mind, known as "Mom," "Grandma" and "Great-Grandma" to her four devoted daughters, 6 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchidren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Carole graduated from Patterson Co-Op in Dayton, Ohio in 1959. As a young woman, she loved to sing, and sang in a quartet of women named "The Co-Ettes" performing at many events, including a sock-hop or two, winning a local talent contest in Dayton, OH., and were featured in an article in the Dayton Daily News. Carole also loved to cook and bake and was known for her incredible skills in the kitchen, which she loved sharing with her daughters.



Carole Ann Vaughn met Harold Weber, Jr. at church in 1957. The two were married 66 years ago on August 15, 1959. Together they raised four daughters. They had a great love story, showing perseverance and devotion through many hard times and illnesses, and they're united in Heaven once again.



Carole's most important job and the thing she held most dear was being a mom to her four daughters. She loved a house full of family and all the noise, chaos, clutter, messes and most importantly the laughter that came with it.



Carole loved the Lord and wanted nothing more than for all her family to know and love the Lord as she did. Her greatest joy was knowing each of her girls had accepted the Lord as their Savior and were following Him!



Our final prayers for healing for our mom were answered in completion when our loving Heavenly Father brought her home to be with Him and she was healed. We are thankful she is no longer in pain and is now resting with her Father in Heaven.



Carole was preceded in death by her Husband, Harold E. Weber, Jr.; Father, Charles Ronald Vaughn, Sr.; Mother, Rachel Ann Vaughn; Grandparents on both sides; her Uncle, who was more like a brother, Robert "Bobby" Underwood; and most recently, her Half-Brother, Sammy Vaughn; as well as several other family members on the Weber and Vaughn sides.



She is survived by her devoted and loving Four Daughters: Sheryl (Keith) Ingram of Piqua, OH., Kim (Skip) Riley of Chico, CA., Lori (Chris) Parsons of Rockledge, FL., and Angela (Ryan) Pace of Huber Heights, OH; Six Grandchildren: Jessica (John) Dietrich of Chico, CA., Amber (Jesse) Spencer of Paradise, CA., Justin (Samantha) Ingram of Covington, OH., Gran (Ali) Riley of Concord, NC., Danielle (Joe) Sando of Bradford, OH., and Kyra Marcellino of Rockledge, Fl.; Two Step-Grandchildren, Ethan Parsons of Dayton, OH, Noah Parsons of Chattanooga, TN; and Twelve Great-Grandchildren: Zachary Dietrich and Olivia Dietrich of Chico, CA., Nolan Sando, Joanna Sando, Eliza Sando and Theodore Sando of Bradford, OH., Raelynn Ingram and Colton Ingram of Covington, OH., Marshall Spencer and Wesley Spencer of Paradise, CA., Bennett Riley and Jaxon Riley of Concord, NC.



Carole is also survived by her older sister, Glenda Vaughn of Dayton, OH; younger brother, Ronnie (Maureen) Vaughn of Dayton, OH; and youngest sister Gaye Anderson, formerly of Dayton, OH, currently of Nashville, TN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many other family and friends.



The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Health First Hospice of Melbourne, FL. They were incredibly loving, gentle, and caring in the short time they had with our mom.



Care was entrusted to Island Cremations and Funeral Home, Merritt Island, Florida. A Celebration of Life for Family & Close Friends is being held on December 29, 2025. You're invited to leave condolences and stories of Carole at https://islandcremations.com.



"Your life and mine here on earth, are like the narthex to a grand cathedral. Our lives are simply an area to pass through on our way to the glory of eternal life that that lies beyond the door of death. Physical death for a believer is simply a transition into real life. and it's God's purpose that you and I live forever - with Him!" (Anne Graham Lotz)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com