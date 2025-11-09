Carolee Lackey

Lackey, Carolee Anne



Carolee Anne (Simpson) Lackey, 81, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away peacefully on November 10th, 2024 after a short illness.



She was born in Marion Township, PA, on October 28th, 1943, to the late James Albert Simpson and Frances Alberta (Headland) Simpson, and grew up in Fombell, PA. She graduated from Zelienople High School in 1961.



While attending the Saint Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, she met Richard Allen Lackey, and they married in 1964. Settling down in Miamisburg, OH, she began working in a local doctor's office, completed her LPN at the Dayton School of Practical Nursing, and started her nursing career with a local nursing home.



She moved on to Grandview Hospital in 1978, earned her RN through Sinclair Community College in 1984, and went on to complete 20 years of nursing with Grandview and Southview Hospitals, continuing to practice in local nursing homes until she retired in 2008. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, pursuing a shared interest in genealogy with husband Richard, and time with family.



Carolee was survived by her son, Matthew Scott Lackey, daughter Mary Evelyn (Paul) Robinette; granddaughters: Sharon Lee Leckey, Latasha Marie (Heather) Morales, and Tara Lee (Shaun) Nunez; and great-grandchildren: Aiyana Nunez Holloman, David 'Cole' Nicholas Leckey, and Lola Ann Leckey; brother and sisters Paul (Lana) Simpson, Lois Theuerl, and Barbara (Patrick) Whalen; goddaughters Lori Jean Douthitt and Rose (Wayne) Gebelein; and many, many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, Carolee was preceded in death by daughters, Wilda Marie Nunez and Bonnie Knighten, as well as her brothers and sister: Clyde Simpson, June Bash, Donald Simpson, and Richard Simpson.



Carolee will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg with her husband, Richard. A family memorial is expected to follow.



