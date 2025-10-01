Carolyn Heins

Heins, Carolyn "Sue"



Age 82 of Hamilton passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 with family by her side. Sue was born on March 28, 1943 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Ashcraft) Gibson. She loved football, and if she wasn't rooting for her home team of the Bengals, she was rooting for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sue is survived by her step-daughter, Patricia (Bob) Flagg; sister, Rita (Bob) Laboffe; nephews, Kenny (Kim) Newton, Ronald Wayne (Brenda) Jarrett, and Scott (Linda) Gibson; her oldest friend, Virgie Schick; special cousin, Shawna (Danny) Crank; friend and caregiver, Denise Harrison; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her dear cats, Molly and PigPen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary; husband, Richard Heins; sisters, Myrna Gibson and Janet (Ronnie) Johnson; and nephew, Gregory Newton. A Visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 1pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Danny Crank officiating. Inurnment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



