Carolyn Weiss

Weiss, Carolyn R.



Carolyn Rose Weiss, 81, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com