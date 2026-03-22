Carolyne Free

Free (Day), Carolyne Joyce



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Carolyne Joyce Free, 77, of Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.



Carole attended Farmersville and Germantown schools and graduated from Germantown High School in 1966, where she was recognized for 12 years of perfect attendance. She went on to earn a degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati.



In the 1980s, she founded Interconnect Telephone Systems, selling telephone systems to businesses throughout Dayton.



Carole was among the early wave of female entrepreneurs in her community, forging her own path with determination and inspiring others through her independence and vision.



Carole had many careers throughout her lifetime, beginning with her work as an NCR accountant, a Revlon eye model, teacher, sales representative, CPA, and bartender. She also worked as a local DJ and was affectionately known as "CJ the DJ."



After surviving cancer in the 1990s, she devoted the remainder of her life to supporting and advocating for United States Veterans, a cause she held close to her heart.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Omlor, her father Luther Day, her mother Opal Williams, her brother Charles Day, and her very special niece Dixie Day.



Carole is survived by her children Scot (Brandy) Clifford, Lisa Kline, and Mike Free, and her grandchildren Jessie Rasnic, Althea Clifford, Graham Clifford, and Maxwell Clifford. She also leaves behind her siblings Rob Williams, Roger Williams, Donald Williams, and Donna Williams, as well as nieces Hope Williams, Robin (Bill) Linville, Tanya Johnson, Donald Williams Jr., Jessica Williams, and Kelley Coons.



Please join us in celebrating Carole and all the love she gave on May 2, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at VFW 6560. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Miami Valley Veterans Center at 937.567.0272.



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