Carone, Frances "Dorothy"



Frances "Dorothy" Carone, age 75, of Dayton, our "gift of God", peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, March 24, 2025. She rejoined her predeceased beloved parents, Frank and Grace Carone. Dorothy is survived by her siblings: Carmelina (Joseph) Klosterman, her twin Rosa, Don, Anne, Frank (Mary) Carone; nephews and niece: Andrew (Nikki), Christopher (Georgeann), Nicholas Klosterman, Ryan, Matthew (Lindsey), Frank and Katherine Carone; grandnephews and grandniece: Carter, Owen, Graham, Stella Klosterman, Chase and Mason Carone; many dear cousins and friends. Dorothy was a '67 graduate of Alter High School. She enjoyed being with family, singing and making crafts. She was proud of her Italian heritage and upbringing. Despite her special needs, she enjoyed traveling with family in the US and Canada, cruising the Caribbean, traveling with her twin to Europe and taking a trip she won on Disney's Big Red Boat. A special thanks for the fine support and teamwork of MCBDDS, Homefront Nursing and the exceptional care given by the caregivers, notably Jeannine Dusabe. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CURE Epilepsy in her name. Visitation at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, March 31, 2025, 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills.



