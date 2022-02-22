CARPENTER, Bessie L.



78, of Dayton, born August 2, 1943, in Eutaw, AL, peacefully departed this life on February 17, 2022. She was a charismatic woman, with a smile that could fill a room and a heart of gold. No matter where she went, she never met a stranger. She retired from Children's Medical Center of Dayton after many years of dedication and service. She was also a faithful member of Mt. Zion AOH Church of God and proud member of the Sanctuary choir. She was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Carpenter, son, Arnice Carpenter, her brother, JP Carpenter, and cousins, Mamie and Janice Hardy. She leaves to cherish her memories; her children, Oletha (Edward) Hardaway Jr. and George



Carpenter of Tampa, FL, grandchildren, Ariane and Edward D. Hardaway, siblings, Rosie Mae (Clarence) Davis, Willie Dean (Nettie) Carpenter, Clarence (Cassandra) Carpenter, and JD Carpenter. Close friends, Doris Smith, Ethel Johnson, Viva Pope and Marcia Fields. Special cousin, Amos Norwood, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11AM at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, 12 College St. Family will be receiving visitors one hour prior to services. Elder Darius Stanley will be officiating services. MASKS ARE REQUESTED TO BE WORN.



