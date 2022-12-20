CARPENTER, Elva Mae



At the age of 92, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on December 17, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family as she transitioned to her eternal home. Born in Menifee County, Kentucky, she was the youngest of six children born to James and Flora Sorrell Welch. She married the love of her life, Daily Carpenter, Jr., on August 19, 1950, settling in Middletown, Ohio, in 1953, where they raised their three children. Elva was a homemaker, talented in cooking, sewing, crafting, and had the gift of hospitality. She served her church, Stratford Heights Church of God, diligently as a Sunday school teacher, serving in any capacity she was asked, including preparing meals and filling countless Easter eggs for the children's ministry. Elva loved sports, especially those played or coached by her children and grandchildren. Elva was preceded in death by her parents, her adoring husband, her grandson, Michael Humble, her sisters Sillar Pearl Welch and Ada (Orville) Hale, her brothers Ed (Hazel), Willard (Margie), and William (Ora) Welch. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Nick) Humble, Larry (Cherri) Carpenter, Danny (Sandra) Carpenter, grandchildren, Brittany (Willis) Jepson, Ashley (Bill) Fairchild, Ryan (Ashley) Carpenter, Zach (Krystal) Carpenter, Kristin (Shane) Bowman, and Kelly Carpenter. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Ella, Mac, Carsan, Emma, Sam, Brody, Jack, Addie, Cooper, Ellie, and Kensington. Elva is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022,from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Stratford Heights Church of God. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. The family would like to thank the 3rd floor of ACU staff at Atrium Medical Center for their care for Elva in her final days. They would also like to express appreciation to Cindy Depew and the wonderful staff at Bickford Assisted Living for all the love and compassion they showed Elva during her time with them. Well done thy good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of the Lord.



