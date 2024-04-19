Carpenter, Evajan



Evajan Carpenter, 85, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was born on April 5, 1939 in Middletown, Ohio the daughter of Lacey and Ruth (Maxwell) Layne. Evajan assisted her husband, Logan, managing Freedom Foods in Miamisburg and Dayton. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 68 years, Logan Carpenter; her sons, Dale (Tina) Carpenter and Dana Carpenter; grandchildren, Brittany, Carley, Jennifer; brother, David (Shirley) Layne; cousins, Chris (Les) Lyman and Kendall Drake; brother-in-law, Ed (Gerry) Carpenter; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her special friends, Sandra Rogers, Barbara Rodney, and LaDonna Wood. Evajan was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Douglas and David Carpenter; great grandson, Zayden; brother, Tom Layne. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, April 22, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miamisburg Alumni Band, c/o Barb Croskey, 980 Dunes Drive, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



