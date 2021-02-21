CARPENTER (Peck), Geraldine



Geraldine Carpenter (Peck), age 91 of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born in Menifee County, Kentucky, on January 17, 1930, to the late Charlie and Yetta Peck. On the day of her passing, she was reunited with her beloved husband of 72 years, Jessie, who preceded her in death on August 22, 2018; as well as her sister, Imogene Denniston; brother, Richard Peck; and son-in-law, Carl Smith. Geraldine and Jessie were married March 2, 1946, in Kentucky, and moved to Dayton, OH, in 1949. Together they raised



seven children and their family grew to include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, cooking, grocery shopping, and



ensuring her home and garden were well kept. She also spent time volunteering at Evangel Church of God Thrift Store in Dayton. She was passionate about her faith, regularly praying for her family and friends. She attended Hillside Chapel in Beavercreek. Her hobbies included reading, writing poetry, journaling, and a gift for predicting pregnancies in her family. Geraldine is survived by her children: June (Gary) Isaacs, Debby Carpenter, Gail (Jim) Garcia, Robin (Rick) Lattimer, Jill (Mark) Goodwin, Mark (Lisa) Carpenter, and Kelli Smith; grandchildren, Scott Isaacs, Tracy (Mark) Davell, Kristie (Todd) Hopf, Colby (Lorie) Garcia, Wendy (Brian) Frisbie, Lindsay (Devin) Neff, Casey (Renee Laux) Carpenter, Josh (Meredith) Goodwin, Alex (Sarah) Goodwin, Nate (Sarah) Goodwin, Marissa



(Colten) Sibery, Jordan Carpenter, Jon (Tricia) Carpenter,



Mark (Samantha) Carpenter, and Charity Smith; 24



great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sisters, Wanda



(Edison) Brown, and Judy (Attam) Singh; and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Milton and Elva Carpenter. Geraldine was a



dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She showed her family the true definition of unconditional love and unwavering faith. She will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Evangel Church of God Food Bank or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for



Parkinson's Research.

