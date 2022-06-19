CARPENTER, James R.



James R. Carpenter, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022. He was born in Springfield, on April 1, 1935, the son of the late



William and Agnes (Little)



Carpenter. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for ten years, serving during the Korean War. By trade, Jim worked as an ironworker and later owned and operated The Big O Drive Thru in Okeechobee, Florida, for 28 years. He loved working in the outdoors and was an avid NASCAR fan. Jim was a member of Anthony Lodge #455 F. & A.M. and was past-president of the Okeechobee Shrine Club. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sharron L. (Butler) Carpenter; children, Rick (Marty)



Carpenter, Tim Carpenter, Dave (Aria) Carpenter, Bob (Janet) Carpenter, Chris Carpenter, Angie (Brian) Scanlan, Tim (Carla) Egger, and Jason (Jenny) Egger; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and



nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill



Carpenter, Donna Jean Michaels and Dorothy "Toots"



Mitchell. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Cherish Hospice for their devoted care. A private celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



