CARR, Charles Richard Charles Richard Carr, 78, of New Carlisle, passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born February 17, 1942, the son of the late Ronald and Erma Carr. Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran and later retired from Ohio Air National Guard, where he was a Journeyman Firefighter at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. While he was in the Air Guard he worked at Navistar, retiring after many years of service. Charles is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; daughters, Holly (Ron) Hughes and Tracy (Johnny Lee) McClure; step-sons, Patrick Horne and Stephen M. Horne; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, with the service to honor Charles beginning at 11:00 AM in the memorial home. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



