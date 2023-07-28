Carroll, Barbara

Carroll (Hodgson), Barbara Joan



Barbara Joan Sorensen Carroll, 88, formerly of Centerville, OH went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2023, surrounded by family at the home of her daughter Sharon Aters in Versailles, KY.



Barbara was born on January 7th, 1935 in Passaic, NJ as the third child of William and Annie Hodgson. Barbara graduated from Garfield High School in 1952 and attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. After graduation in 1955, she became an administrative secretary at Curtis-Wright Aeronautical Corporation.



Barbara married Raymond Sorensen in 1956 at Calvary Baptist Church in Clifton, NJ. After moving to Charlotte, NC in 1971 she served as secretary to the pastor at Providence Baptist Church. When the family moved to Centerville, OH in 1975 she became a member of Far Hills Church and served as the secretary to the pastor until her retirement in 1995. Five years after the death of her husband, Barbara married Luther Eugene (Gene) Carroll. Barabara continued to work in the church as a volunteer and deacon and also served as a volunteer at Kettering Hospital.



Barbara was firmly rooted in her faith and loved her Lord. Barbara will be remembered for her service to Far Hills Church in its growth and transition to Fearless Church. She will also be remembered for her love of fun and infectious laughter that touched many lives and brought smiles to all who knew her.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents William and Annie Hodgson, her sister Annie Stumper, her husband Raymond Sorensen, twin daughters Jody and Judy, and 2nd husband Luther Eugene Carroll. She is survived by her sister Winifred Blencowe of Kathleen, GA, her daughters and spouses, Cindy and Greg Wolfe of Owensboro, KY, Robin and Kirk Wakefield of Waco, TX, Sharon Aters of Versailles, KY, Wendy and Robbie Martin of Paris, KY, and son Scott Sorensen of Brownsburg, IN. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Monday July 31st at 1 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave in Dayton. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse, Barbara's favorite gospel ministry.



"I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end He will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes " Job 19:25-27



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com