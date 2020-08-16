CARROLL, Loraine Ney Loraine Ney Carroll, born Aug 31, 1921, in Piney Fork, OH, the eldest child of Simon F. and Anna Chambers Ney, left this life on August 13, 2020. She was the wife, of George A. Carroll and mother, to George Jr. (Deb), St. Clairsville OH; Bill (Nancy), Butler PA; Anne Carroll, Margaret Carroll, Sarah Grimes, Dorothy (Jerry) Waugh, all of Springfield OH; Joan (Galen) Miller, Madison WV; and Ruth (Dave) Grimm, Carroll, OH. Her life was busy with mothering, caring for her parents and husband, sewing, cooking, canning and freezing food to feed her brood, and time spent with Catholic Women's Club, Catholic Daughters, St. Francis Society, Farm Bureau, The St. Clairsville Senior Center, and St. Clairsville High School Alumni Gatherings. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clairsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 1981; son, Bill in 2016, and brothers, Lawrence, Chuck and George. She is survived by her 7 remaining children; siblings, Mary E. Krutko, Joan Noel and Richard Ney; 13 grandchildren, Matthew Carroll, Corianne Carroll, Beth Aguilar Carroll, Jeff Carroll, Melissa Carroll, Katie Perschbacher, George Conaway, Rich Grimes, Anna Shearin, Kari Wilber, Jacob Conaway, Emily Grimm, Josh Grimm and was Grandma "Rain" to 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, St. Clairsville, OH, on Wednesday at 11 am. with visitation at Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists on Tuesday from 4-8 pm and Wednesday from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Her presence as the matriarch of our family will be greatly missed but we're sure she's enjoying her much deserved rest. The family wants to thank Hospice and all the women who helped with her care these last months. You are wonderful. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests social distancing and face masks. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley and St. Mary's Catholic Church by going to TMCFunding.com. Share your thoughts and memories of Loraine with her family at www.carechapel.com

