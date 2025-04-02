Carroll, Molly Irene



Carroll, Molly Irene, 33, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 29, 2025. She was the first child born to proud parents Jeffrey Aldridge and Mary (Horn) Aldridge on October 1, 1991, in Kettering, Ohio. Molly dedicated her life to being the best wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend and graduated from Catholic Central High School, where she made lifelong friends and met her future husband. Molly and Collin were married for seven years and shared the greatest joy of their lives together raising their children, Cam and Callie. A proud graduate of Ohio University, Molly was an elementary school teacher for eight years, beginning her career at Providence Creek Academy in Clayton, Delaware, and most recently at Simon Kenton School in Springfield. She was an engaging teacher, always looking for new ways to challenge students and inspire a love of learning. Molly had a deep affection for her students, gravitating especially to those who needed her love and attention the most. Molly was thoughtful and considerate, a fiercely loyal friend, and a steadfast supporter and protector of those she loved. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was unafraid to speak her mind, which made Molly's advice deeply valuable. She was also genuine, relatable, and outgoing with a knack for bringing people together and making them feel welcomed. She brought a vibrant, fun energy to any experience, whether it was just a regular day at school or celebrating a milestone for one of her best friends. A constant source of entertainment for anyone she encountered, Molly loved to make her friends and family laugh with her quick wit and louder-than-life personality. Molly's spirit and memory will forever be an inspiration to live life as she did, holding nothing back, loving endlessly, and making sure to take time to laugh along the way. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include husband, Collin "CJ" Carroll; two children, Cameron and Callie Carroll; brother, Jake (Hadley) Aldridge; sister, Christine Aldridge; sister-in-law, Katie Carroll and Tyler Lane; niece, Sophia Aldridge; and in-laws, Teresa (Ron) Carroll. Family and friends of Molly are invited to a visitation on Friday from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Catholic Central School 1200 E. High Street, Springfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa Catholic Church 1827 N. Limestone Street, Springfield. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



