CARSON, Jourdan K.



Age 32, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at U.C. West Chester Hospital. She was born on April 4, 1988, in Cincinnati, the daughter of Radford and Brenda (McKinney) Mollett. Jourdan married Chris Carson on May 7, 2016. She was employed at Miami University since 2015. Jourdan is survived by her father; her husband, Chris; her children, Kira, Kaia and Rynn Carson; her brother, Zachary Mollett; her sister, Brittney Mollett and numerous cousins, uncles and in-laws. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, please donate to U. C. Cancer Research c/o Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219. Online condolences are available to www.weigelfuneralhome.com

