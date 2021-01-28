CARSON, Virginia

CARSON (Johnson),



Virginia Lee



Virginia Lee (Johnson) Carson, 95, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, January 25, 2021. She was born October 9, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of Harrison and Nancy (Cole)



Johnson. Virginia was a strong individual having survived both polio and cancer during her lifetime. She was a devoted member of the Home Road First Church of the Nazarene where she served in several positions. She is survived by three sons, Daniel J. (Audrey) Carson, Dale E. (Juanita) Carson and Darrell S. (Marjorie) Carson; grandchildren, Joseph, Paul



(Wendy), David (Kristal), Jenny, Heather (Derrick), Holly



(Jeremiah), Zach (Kayla) and Ashley (Nathan); fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Eva) Johnson; several nieces and nephews and friend and caregiver, Kathy Gaddis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry L.



Carson in 2009; a brother, Howard Johnson; a sister, Betty De Brosse and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday in the Home Road First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

