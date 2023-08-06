Carter, Arthur

Carter Sr., Arthur Hugh



Arthur Hugh Carter Sr., age 81, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Monday, August 7, 2023, at Faith Deliverance C.O.G.I.C. 450 Turner Road, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment 9 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral